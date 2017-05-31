Another Dollar General planned for Beaufort County

A new Dollar General Store is in the works for Pritchardville, according to Beaufort County records.
Beaufort County community development planner Nancy Moss said work has already started for the 8,100 square foot building planned for 5 Pritchard Farm Road, Moss said.
However, Crystal Ghassemi, spokeswoman for Dollar General, would not confirm that a new store is coming to that location, but said the company is researching the project and would make a final decision on the store in two to six weeks.
Another store proposed at 407 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island also is still under consideration, Ghassemi said. She said a final decision will be made by mid-fall.
The Town of Hilton Head’s Design Review Board approved plans for the 9,100-square-foot store earlier this month.
The store is planned to replace a Dollar General currently located at 435 William Hilton Parkway.
Dollar General has also submitted plans for a Beaufort store to be located at 2811 Boundary St. The store would replace one at 11 Robert Smalls Parkway.
The company currently has eight stores in Beaufort County.
