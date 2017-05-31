Chipotle investigation concludes Bluffton restaurant among 20 in SC hit in hack attack

The malware attack that hit Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants nationwide in March and April touched customers at least 20 restaurants located in South Carolina, including the Bluffton restaurant in Tanger Outlets 1.
The Denver-based company published results of its investigation into the attack that accessed the data from payment cards run through devices at the restaurants.
The hack was designed to capture the data, including name, card number, expiration date and security code stored on the card’s magnetic strip.
Customers who used their cards at four locations in the Columbia area were affected.
Nineteen other Chipotle’s in South Carolina were also affected including establishments in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Clemson, Columbia, Florence, Greenville, Mt. Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, North Charleston, North Myrtle Beach and Spartanburg.
Chipotle has published a database of the effected sites identified thus far at https://www.chipotle.com/security#security
In its release on Tuesday, the company said it had removed the malware and is working with experts to strengthen security measures.
If you believe your information may have been compromised or have any other questions about the incident, you are encouraged to call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT.
