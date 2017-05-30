Do you know the best folklore of Bluffton? New tour company hopes to inform

Many local residents know some history behind The Church of the Cross in Bluffton, which was built in 1857.
But what many may not know is that a local legend holds that Caroline Kirk, the daughter of Bluffton’s founder, fell in love with the architecture upon first seeing the completed church. As a gift for his wife, Caroline’s husband immediately contacted the architect, E.B. White, and commissioned him to design the Rose Hill Mansion to match the beauty of the church’s Gothic design.
Rodney Vaughn, owner and founder of Bluffton Jack Tours, believes that both buildings stand as a lasting reminder of the town’s past and a tribute to its future. He hopes his new tour company will help to inform more residents and visitors of the town’s historical facts and folklore, such as this story.
The company, which will begin tours starting mid to late June, will offer walking tours guided by the character “Bluffton Jack”.
Bluffton Jack will play a town resident in the 1860s and will tell the history of Bluffton from the 1860s until present day by putting “a humorous spin on it with local folklore as well as facts,” Vaughn said.
“A lot of things are starting to change, and I thought now is the time to put as much emphasis as we can on where we came from,” he said.
Vaughn, who was previously a president of the Old Town Bluffton Merchant Society and Rotary Club member, has been a resident of the town since 2008. He found out most of the anecdotes included on the tour by speaking with residents and listening to audio history of South Carolina in general, he said.
“I fell in love with the people of Bluffton, and I think the history and people are so intertwined,” Vaughn said. “When you listen to longtime or lifelong residents, the stories they have to share are so interesting, and I looking forward to helping those live on.”
The tours, which will take place once in the morning and once in the afternoon to start, will include 20 or more stops in Old Town Bluffton. The tours will last about an hour or an hour and a half and have a limit of 15 to 18 people on each tour, Vaughn said.
Each person will receive a map and brochure that will explain facts and information about the structures, as well as fun and interesting folklore about those places. Customers will also receive a keepsake souvenir, Vaughn said.
Although Vaughn has not decided on a price for the tours yet, he said he will be offering Groupons and discounts.
Old and New Bluffton Tours and the Heyward House Historic Center already offer tours of Old Town Bluffton, but Vaughn believes his will offer a unique spin.
“The other two focus on the history of the structures and the physical places (of Old Town),” Vaughn said. “I wish to focus more on the people that live in those places, how they came to be and why they’re still here today.
“There are so many interesting facts yet to be discovered,” Vaughn said. “The adventure awaits.”
