Something new to visit in Savannah: Museum commemorating Prohibition

Savannah’s latest attraction — The Prohibition Museum — opened over Memorial Day weekend to tell the story of a chapter of American history that was in some ways rooted in the city.
The venue at 209 West St. Julian St. in City Market tells the story of American teetotaling from colonial times, when Savannah’s founding father sought a liquor ban in the colony, to the national temperance movement of the 1920s that led to the 18th Amendment and the subsequent 21st Amendment that repealed it.
The museum also address unanticipated consequences of prohibition, including “blue laws” that have lingered into modern times to preserve temperance efforts in some forms, the increased footprint of organized crime, the rise in illicit drug use in speakeasies and increased federal law enforcement powers to combat alcohol smugglers and mobs. One other ripple of Prohibition we still encounter: Stock car racing. Vehicles made for moving moonshine were put to use as race cars once the 21st Amendment passed, according to the museum.
Historic Tours of America chose Savannah to host its latest museum, according to WSAV, because alcohol prohibition came to Georgia early: Savannah’s founding father, Gen. James Oglethorpe, a social reformer who envisioned Georgia as a new home for England’s teeming debtor prisons, petitioned King George II for a decree banning the creation and sale of hard liquor in the Georgia colony.
The 6,000-square-foot museum has 13 galleries, four vintage automobiles, a functioning speakeasy and a theater. Historic Tours of America, started in Key West, Fla., also operates the Old Town Trolley service, a Savannah Ghosts and Gravestones tour, a Paula Deen tour and a Girl Scouts tour, according to its website.
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
Comments