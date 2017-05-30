Business

May 30, 2017 6:33 AM

PSEG closing its 2 final New Jersey coal-fired power plants

The Associated Press
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J.

The largest energy provider in New Jersey is set to close its final coal-fired power plants.

Public Service Enterprise Group will close the Mercer and Hudson generation stations on Thursday as inexpensive natural gas has made it no longer profitable to run the coal plants.

Ralph Izzo, chief executive of PSEG Power, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the company made a bad bet on high gas prices. The company took a $555 million loss on the plant closures last year and expects to write off up to $960 million this year.

The Mercer plant in Hamilton only operated for two days in January and has been inactive for 17 months.

Remaining coal is being loaded onto barges to be resold.

Two coal-fired plants owned by other companies remain in southern New Jersey.

