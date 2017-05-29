Business

May 29, 2017 11:03 AM

EU expands sanctions against Congo to 16 people

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union has extended it sanctions over the deteriorating situation in Congo, imposing travel bans and asset freezes on nine more senior security officials.

The EU announced Monday that the new sanctions brought the total of Congo officials facing such a ban to 16 people.

The EU says the crisis in Congo's Kasai province has "reached an exceptional level" and has condemned the violence. The EU also said, however, it was increasingly worried about the disproportionate use of force by authorities and security forces.

