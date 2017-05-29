Business

May 29, 2017 5:07 AM

Key stretch of Route 66 to be ready for summer festival

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Albuquerque officials say construction work related to a major public transit project is set to be completed at a key location in time for the annual Route 66 Summerfest.

The city of Albuquerque says sidewalk and median work will be finished in the Nob Hill district, where the festival will take place on July 22.

The Albuquerque Rapid Transit project has drawn much criticism from businesses along the historic highway since before the work began.

ART Project Manager Dayna Crawford says Route 66 Summerfest attendees will find wider sidewalks and new landscaping.

Los Lobos is the event's featured performer.

