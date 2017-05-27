Business

May 27, 2017 11:07 AM

Agency won't let company resume drilling for gas pipeline

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A federal agency has told a company building a high-pressure natural gas pipeline it cannot resume drilling beneath creeks in southeast Ohio and northern West Virginia.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qu1x2r ) the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday rejected Texas-based Energy Transfers' request to resume horizontal drilling. The $4.2 billion project will carry gas from Appalachian shale fields across Ohio and to other states.

A spokeswoman told the newspaper the company hopes to resolve all outstanding issues soon

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the company to pay $714,000 in civil penalties connected to problems with pipeline construction that began earlier this year.

The state agency says there are at least eight violations under review, including mud spills from drilling, storm water pollution and open burning.

