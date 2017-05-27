Capitol Watch: Lawmakers break before session's final push

In this week's New York state government news, lawmakers stretch Memorial Day weekend into a week off, the New York Court of Appeals takes up physician-assisted suicide, and Uber and Lyft prepare to expand upstate.
A look ahead in Albany:
___
SESSION WINDING DOWN
Lawmakers will take a break this week before returning June 5 for the final three weeks of their annual session.
The last dash is usually a frantic time when lawmakers rush to pass hundreds of bills and forge last-minute deals on tough issues.
This year, however, many of the top priorities for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders were included in the state budget passed in April — leaving a relatively short list of items for June.
Among the remaining high-profile bills is one that raises the minimum age of marriage to 17. Current law allows children as young as 14 to get married with parental and judicial consent.
Stronger governmental ethics proposals and measures to authorize advance voting are also languishing on the agenda, but there's little sign of momentum going into the session's final days.
___
ASSISTED SUICIDE
New York's highest court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in a court case that seeks to authorize physician-assisted suicide — a contentious issue that appears to be going nowhere this year in the Legislature.
The case was filed by three New Yorkers with terminal illness — and their physicians — who say the state should recognize an individual's right to end their life.
A proposal before lawmakers would allow someone with a terminal illness to request life-ending medication from a physician. Two physicians would have to certify that the patient's condition is terminal and that they are mentally competent to make the decision.
Colorado, Washington, Vermont, California, Oregon and the District of Columbia already have current laws allowing people to request life-ending medication from a physician. The situation is somewhat more complicated in Montana, where a 2009 state Supreme Court decision shielded doctors from prosecution if they help terminally ill patients die.
New Yorkers with terminal conditions and relatives of people who died after painful illnesses have repeatedly lobbied lawmakers to pass legislation in New York to legalize physician-assisted suicide but top lawmakers have said they don't expect the measure to come up for a vote this year.
___
EARLY UBER?
Cuomo is expected to sign legislation this week to allow Uber and Lyft to begin picking up passengers in upstate New York June 29, just in time for the July 4 holiday.
A provision included in the state budget permitted the two ride-hailing apps to begin service in cities like Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse as well as all of Long Island — but not until July 9.
Uber and Lyft had been limited to the New York City area.
Supporters of the accelerated start date say permitting Uber and Lyft to start before July 4 will benefit tourism and reduce drunken driving during the busy holiday.
