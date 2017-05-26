Tanger Outlets hopes to add 2 new buildings to Bluffton shopping center

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head has plans to build two new structures at its Tanger 2 location in Bluffton, according to county documents.
The county’s Design Review Board will hear the retail outlet’s plans to build two out-parcel structures at a public meeting June 1, according to Nancy Moss, Beaufort County community development planner.
Both of the buildings could sit near U.S. 278 on the outlet’s property at 1414 Fording Island Road, Moss said.
One of the buildings is proposed for about 9,400 square feet with the other at 5,100 square feet.
She said the plans are only conceptional at this time and it is not yet known what businesses might occupy those buildings.
Ashley Doepp, spokeswoman for Tanger Outlets Hilton Head, said the company is not “announcing” any information about the project at this time.
The Design Review Board meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. at Grace Coastal Church, 15 Williams Drive, Okatie.
