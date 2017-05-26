Two Coastal Carolina medical practices are now closed

Coastal Carolina Medical Associates and Coastal Medical Associates closed two medical practices in the Lowcountry May 19.
The practices are:
▪ 1010 Medical Center, Suite 240, Hardeeville
▪ 10911 N. Jacob Smart Blvd. Suite D, Ridgeland
Patients can receive a copy of their medical records and or transfer their medical records by calling 843-784-8214.
Patients will be required to sign a release of medical records form prior to receiving or transferring records, according to a legal notice.
