May 26, 2017 3:03 PM

Two Coastal Carolina medical practices are now closed

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Coastal Carolina Medical Associates and Coastal Medical Associates closed two medical practices in the Lowcountry May 19.

The practices are:

▪  1010 Medical Center, Suite 240, Hardeeville

▪  10911 N. Jacob Smart Blvd. Suite D, Ridgeland

Patients can receive a copy of their medical records and or transfer their medical records by calling 843-784-8214.

Patients will be required to sign a release of medical records form prior to receiving or transferring records, according to a legal notice.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

