Allegiant is now offering nonstop flights from Louisville to Savannah.
Allegiant is now offering nonstop flights from Louisville to Savannah. File photo
Allegiant is now offering nonstop flights from Louisville to Savannah. File photo

Business

May 26, 2017 9:32 AM

Airline announces new route at Savannah airport (and you might be able to get a flight for $46)

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Allegiant is now offering nonstop flights for as low as $46 from Louisville to Savannah.

The airline announced Friday the new seasonal route to Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. It will operate twice on Fridays, according to company press release.

This new route will bring nearly 4,500 additional visitors to the area, the release states.

Go to Allegiant.com for more details.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant has 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country with base airfares, the release states.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville

This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville 0:32

This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville
Hilton Head restaurateur makes prediction for Memorial Day weekend 0:23

Hilton Head restaurateur makes prediction for Memorial Day weekend
Raw footage: Beaufort shrimpers rescued from the 1:32

Raw footage: Beaufort shrimpers rescued from the "Gracie Bell"

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos