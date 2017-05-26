Airline announces new route at Savannah airport (and you might be able to get a flight for $46)

Allegiant is now offering nonstop flights for as low as $46 from Louisville to Savannah.
The airline announced Friday the new seasonal route to Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. It will operate twice on Fridays, according to company press release.
This new route will bring nearly 4,500 additional visitors to the area, the release states.
Go to Allegiant.com for more details.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant has 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country with base airfares, the release states.
