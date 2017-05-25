Layoffs to cost 45 jobs at Bloomington packing manufacturer

Dozens of workers are being laid off from jobs at a packing manufacturer in Bloomington.
Printpack says it is cutting 45 jobs after recently losing its largest customer. The (Bloomington) Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2r0BSk5 ) reports that's about one quarter of the workforce at the factory, which makes pouches, flat-bottom bags, lids, plastic containers and medical packaging.
Printpack vice president Clay Castleberry says the company is working to restore full-capacity production in Bloomington.
The Atlanta-based company had announced plans in 2009 to shut down its Bloomington operations, but built a new $52 million factory after Monroe County officials approved $2.8 million in property tax breaks. That retained about 150 jobs at the time.
Comments