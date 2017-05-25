Bluffton wine shop reopens with new owners and a new menu

Red the Restaurant and Wine Boutique, in Bluffton, has reopened with new owners and an added lunch and dinner menu.
Tara and Arturo Lopez purchased the wine store in October and have spent recent months renovating the business at 1011 Fording Island Road.
“We have added a lunch and dinner menu and brought in an international chef who has cooked around the world,” Lopez said.
Chef Heath Prosser, a New Zealand native, will prepare dishes such as rack of lamb, grass-fed cornish game hen and local catches of the day.
Of course, wine will still be a huge draw for Red, which has more than 600 wine varieties for sale.
“We carry all small-produced wine,” Lopez said. “They are not everyday wines. You can’t go into the grocery store and get these.”
Lunch plates range from $9 to $15 and dinner entrees range from $22 to $38.
The business is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.
For more information call 843-837-3747.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
