Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce announces nominees for 2017 Civitas Awards

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for its 2017 Civitas Awards.
The annual awards recognize outstanding businesses, organizations and individuals in the region, and winners will be announced during the Civitas Awards Gala and Annual Meeting at 6 p.m. June 2 at Tabby Place, 809 Port Republic St.
The meeting will begin with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by dinner and the awards announcements.
Tickets for the 2017 Civitas Gala are available for purchase for $75. Visit www.beaufortchamber.org to register, or contact LaNelle Fabian at lanelle@beaufortsc.org.
The nominees
Community Stewardship
▪ Piggly Wiggly Store #193
▪ Sea Eagle Market
Excellence in Free Enterprise
▪ Carolina Air Inc.
▪ Deals
▪ J.H. Hiers Construction LLC
Historic Rehabilitation
▪ 913 Port Republic St., Tabby Place, The Beaufort Inn
▪ 509 Carteret St., The Von Harten Building, J.H. Hiers Construction LLC
Lifetime of Leadership
▪ Colden R. Battey
▪ Donnie Beer
▪ Billy Keyserling
▪ Alice Moss
Lowcountry Young Professional
▪ Hayley Dawson, Balance Boutique
▪ Lindsay Gifford, Pink Magazine
▪ Jeremy Taylor, Coastal Real Estate
Military Citizenship Award
▪ HM1 Donna Patrick, Navy (retired)
▪ Sgt. Paul Steeves, Marine Corps
Outstanding Employee
▪ Billy Akers, Groucho’s Deli
▪ Rachelle Delaney, Pruitt Health Hospice
▪ Maria Ferguson, Public
▪ Betsy Hinderliter, YMCA of Beaufort County
▪ Debra Johnson, USCB
▪ Amy Painton, Bridges Preparatory School
▪ Kate Parkerson, The Beaufort Inn
▪ Jeff Spencer, Callawassie Island
Outstanding Leadership Beaufort Alumni
▪ Reece Bertholf
▪ Sean Henrickson
▪ Greg Rawls
▪ Cherimie Weatherford
Outstanding Nonprofit
▪ Friends of Caroline Hospice
▪ Santa Elena Foundation
▪ Love House Outreach Ministries
Regional Economic Impact
▪ Harris Pillow Supply Inc.
Tourism Leadership
▪ Penn Center Inc.
▪ Santa Elena Foundation
Volunteer of the Year
▪ Norma Duncan
▪ Mike McFee
▪ Phil Hagley
▪ Belinda Bates
▪ Betty Davis
Comments