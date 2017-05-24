This video provided by Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce shows the arrival of passengers from the inaugural flight of Air Canada at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce
This video provided by Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce shows the arrival of passengers from the inaugural flight of Air Canada at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce

Business

May 24, 2017 9:45 AM

Passenger numbers soaring at Savannah-Hilton Head airport

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

If you think you’re seeing more tourists in the Lowcountry, you’re not wrong.

The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport is reporting record numbers of passengers, surpassing its banner 2016.

According to Business Savannah, April 2017 figures were up 11 percent over April 2016 and total passengers for 2017 through April are up more than 730,000. That equates to 13 percent over last year.

The news follows the airport recently offering new nonstop flights between Savannah and Toronto, Louisville, Ky. and Washington D.C.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

Related stories from The Island Packet

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Open house shines a light on Jasper County's new solar power boom

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos