Passenger numbers soaring at Savannah-Hilton Head airport

If you think you’re seeing more tourists in the Lowcountry, you’re not wrong.

The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport is reporting record numbers of passengers, surpassing its banner 2016.

According to Business Savannah, April 2017 figures were up 11 percent over April 2016 and total passengers for 2017 through April are up more than 730,000. That equates to 13 percent over last year.

The news follows the airport recently offering new nonstop flights between Savannah and Toronto, Louisville, Ky. and Washington D.C.