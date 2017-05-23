Texas Senate OKs mandating reports on abortion complications

Texas lawmakers are moving closer to requiring the collection of more-detailed reports about complications from abortions performed statewide
The state Senate late Tuesday approved 22-9 a bill mandating that medical clinics report abortion complications, and that the state health department produce an annual report on that data.
The measure needs final Senate approval, likely to come Wednesday. It was already approved by the House, but would head back to that chamber because of changes the Senate made.
Supporters say the bill is necessary since health codes already require hospitals and clinics to report complications from surgeries and other major procedures — arguing that abortion patients need protecting.
Opponents counter that abortion is one of the safest procedures performed. They say the bill is more about conservative ideology than medicine.
