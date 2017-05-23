Cubs paying for additional security cameras at Wrigley Field

Chicago officials announced Tuesday they will accept money from the Chicago Cubs to put more security cameras around Wrigley Field in a move that follows a deadly terrorist attack at a concert venue in England.
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management & Communications will install 30 cameras around the ball park and within several blocks of Wrigley Field. Cubs officials said giving the money to the city for the security camera was in the works before the attack at an arena in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people.
"We believe that is a huge step in terms of improving safety and security," Cubs spokesman Julian Green said. "But it's one of many of things we have worked on with the city in terms of improving our security."
Chicago OEMC spokeswoman Melissa Stratton said the new security cameras will be installed on city-owned light poles around the ballpark as part of a public safety plan put together over the winter.
Stratton said the additional cameras will enhance safety and security around the venue and allow OEMC to monitor the high-traffic areas in the surrounding neighborhood, one of the most densely populated in the city.
"This is not only about protecting fans, but protecting a community," he said.
The Cubs committed to bearing the cost of some security increases five years ago when the owners decided to fund a renovation of Wrigley Field. The team added metal detectors at every stadium entrance last year, while the city this year increased its police presence.
Green noted that the threat to fan safety is now higher outside a stadium or venue than inside, adding that being able to check and monitor activity outside is increasingly important.
