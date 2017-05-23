Obama-era rule on financial advisers to go forward, for now

FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, then-Labor secretary-designate Alexander Acosta testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration is allowing to go forward an Obama-era rule that puts stricter requirements on professionals who advise retirement savers on their investments. But it's leaving open the possibility that deep changes to the rule will still be made. Acosta, President Donald Trump's new labor secretary, said Tuesday, May 23, 2017, the department has decided not to delay the rule while it seeks public input on how to change it. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo