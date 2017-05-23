Find out hours for summer farmers market on Hilton Head

The Village at Wexford on Hilton Head Island opens its weekly summer farmers market this week.
Local produce will be sold by 22 vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays from May 24 to Aug. 30, a news release states. Entertainment will be from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Market will kick-off in conjunction with the shopping center’s “A Day to Celebrate Women” event from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event will feature demonstrations, complimentary cocktails, product samples, beauty treatments and crafts, the release states.
The first 100 women at the event will receive “swag bags” filled with gifts from Village at Wexford merchants, including Branches, Louette, The Oilerie, Lashes, Mums the Word/Southern Vintage Redefined Florist and Gallery, Brazilian Steakhouse, Faces Day Spa and Smith Galleries.
