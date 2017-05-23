Lowcountry Phone Directory wins awards in national competition

The Lowcountry Phone Directory won three awards in a national Yellow Pages competition, and publisher Brent Cooper was named to the Association of Directory Publishers’ board of directors during the trade group’s annual convention earlier this month.
The Lowcountry Phone Directory is published by Lady’s Island-based CPC, which Cooper owns and operates.
The 2017 edition of the phone book — the company’s 23rd — won three ADP Gold Book Awards:
▪ Richard Peterson accepted a first-place award for Excellence in Cover Design and Art in the directory division.
▪ Ashley Cooper received a second-place award for Excellence in Television Advertising in the marketing division.
▪ Cooper accepted the third-place award for Excellence in Print Directories in the 50,001 to 100,000 circulation category.
The 2017 directory was mailed in March to customers in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties. It features community profiles, images by local photographers and an extensive newcomers guide.
