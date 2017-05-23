Nokia and Apple settle long-running legal disputes

Nokia's Mikko Korhonen, left, demonstrates to Pauli Kuikka how to use the OZO Virtual Reality camera before a the general meeting of the Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia in Helsinki, Tuesday May 23, 2017. Nokia and Apple have settled their numerous legal disputes after signing an agreement to work together. Nokia, once the world's No. 1 cellphone maker and now a networks provider after selling its ailing mobile phone sector to Microsoft in 2014, described the pact as "meaningful." ﻿ Martti KainulainenLehtikuva via AP)