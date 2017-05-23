Disruptive passenger in Trump cap delays Shanghai flight

FILE - In this July 8, 2015, file photo, United Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. United Airlines says a disruptive passenger on a flight from Shanghai to New Jersey was asked to get off, resulting in an unscheduled stop in San Francisco and an arrival delayed by eight hours. Videos on social media showed an unidentified elderly man wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap heatedly insisting that he was entitled to a seat and yelling at fellow passengers. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo