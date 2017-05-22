Business

May 22, 2017 10:53 PM

Developer has vision for casino, Springfield development

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

A real estate developer in Springfield has floated grand plans for downtown Springfield.

The crux of Chris Stone's plan is a 1,200-position casino in the capital city to generate tax revenue and draw tourists to the places Abraham Lincoln lived and worked.

Stone runs EMS Midwest . It's a business consulting and properties company.

A news release Monday says Stone wants a casino to be part of the Legislature's discussions about expanded gambling before its scheduled adjournment May 31. The Senate has adopted a contentious plan to add six casinos statewide.

Stone envisions developing a vacant block north of the Executive Mansion with a downtown college campus and open space for ice skating, concerts and dog park. There would be retail space, a movie theater and 30 apartments.

