Developer has vision for casino, Springfield development

A real estate developer in Springfield has floated grand plans for downtown Springfield.
The crux of Chris Stone's plan is a 1,200-position casino in the capital city to generate tax revenue and draw tourists to the places Abraham Lincoln lived and worked.
Stone runs EMS Midwest . It's a business consulting and properties company.
A news release Monday says Stone wants a casino to be part of the Legislature's discussions about expanded gambling before its scheduled adjournment May 31. The Senate has adopted a contentious plan to add six casinos statewide.
Stone envisions developing a vacant block north of the Executive Mansion with a downtown college campus and open space for ice skating, concerts and dog park. There would be retail space, a movie theater and 30 apartments.
