Which popular Old Town Bluffton eatery has big plans for the future?

Old Town Bluffton’s Downtown Deli has some major moves in the works.

The popular lunch spot — owned by Downtown Catering Company’s Leah and Ryan McCarthy — plans to relocate from Dr. Mellichamp Drive to the Dollar General shopping area on May River Road.

The new location, expected to open next spring, will include space for a cooking school and a community events venue, Leah McCarthy said Monday.

“We are going to expand the menu a little bit, but keep the same style of food,” she said.

The new deli will also include more grab-and-go items such as salads, McCarthy said.

The May River Road location will offer extended operating hours, more parking, and increased visibility, she said.

McCarthy said she is particularly excited about the events the restaurant will be able to host in its new space.

“We want it to be a place where other chefs in the community can come and teach about cooking and cuisine,” she said. “... We could get a local yoga company to come in and give a demonstration, then a vegan chef could come in after and give a cooking class.”

McCarthy will be announcing more details about the move on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Monday. To watch, visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/leah.f.mccarthy.

To follow the new deli’s progress on Twitter, use the hashtag #ourvisionawaits.