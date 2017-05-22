Crews cover partially-collapsed tunnel at nuclear site

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017, file photo, signs are posted by the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Benton County in Richland, Wash. A Hanford worker got radioactive contamination on his protective clothing during an incident Thursday, May 18, 2017, at an underground waste storage tank. Monitors showed no further contamination on that worker, and all members of the crew were cleared for normal duty. Manuel Valdes, File AP Photo