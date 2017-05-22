Business

May 22, 2017 12:22 AM

Wright State plans employee layoffs, cuts in open positions

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

Wright State University in southwest Ohio plans to lay off about 70 employees and eliminate over 100 other vacant jobs as it looks to slash millions of dollars in its budget.

Interim Vice President Curtis McCray tells the Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2q3M8pw ) the cuts would save $14 million in salary and benefits.

McCray says university officials first considered cutting between 80 and 120 positions.

The 2018 budget proposal includes $8 million in savings through operational changes such as reducing travel, scholarships and student employment.

McCray says in an email to the university that he's sorry and wishes the changes weren't happening.

The Board of Trustees will vote on the budget June 8, and the layoff notices will be sent the week of June 12.

