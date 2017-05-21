Tricky, unpopular budget at crux of Senate 'grand bargain'

FILE - In this May 19, 2016 file photo, Illinois Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, speaks at a meeting in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Senate's "grand bargain" budget compromise comes down to three pieces of legislation for the state that hasn't had a budget since 2015. There's a $36.5 billion outline for spending in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2017. The spending outline is based largely on a compromise budget introduced by Brady. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo