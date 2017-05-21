AP Exclusive: Strapped UN health agency spends big on travel

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 29, 2016 file photo, Margaret Chan, left, General Director of the World Health Organization
WHO) and Bruce Aylward, right, Executive Director of WHO and Health Emergencies Director-General's Special Representative for the Ebola Response, speak to the media after The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on Ebola, during a press conference, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The World Health Organization routinely spends about $200 million a year on travel, far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press, published Sunday, May 21, 2017.
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014 file photo, Mercy Kennedy, 9, cries as community activists approach her outside her home on 72nd SKD Boulevard in Monrovia, Liberia, a day after her mother was taken away by an ambulance to an Ebola ward. The World Health Organization routinely spends about $200 million a year on travel, far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press, published Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Jerome Delay, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, a medical worker sprays people being discharged from the Island Clinic Ebola treatment center in Monrovia, Liberia. The World Health Organization routinely spends about $200 million a year on travel, far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press, published Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Jerome Delay, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, July 21, 2016 file photo, residents of the Kisenso district receive yellow fever vaccines, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. The World Health Organization routinely spends about $200 million a year on travel, far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press, published Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Jerome Delay, File
AP Photo
FILE-- In this Tuesday, April 7, 2015 file photo, World Health Organisation chief Margaret Chan, center, visits the Rungis international market to mark the World Health Day in Rungis, outside Paris, France. WHO routinely spends about $200 million a year on travel, far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press, published Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Michel Euler, File
AP Photo
Comments