Reading Recovery going big, leading to breakthroughs

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, MAY 21 - In this April 20, 2017 photo, Wilkinson Elementary School teacher Kelly Watts works with first grader Sophia Lansley as other educators observe through a one-way mirror in Sarasota, Fla. On the strength of indispensable trailblazing public-private partnerships, Sarasota County is about to become the first and only district in the state to make Reading Recovery a remedial option for every floundering first-grader in public school. Or at least for those whose reading skills languish in the bottom 20 percentile. Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP Dan Wagner