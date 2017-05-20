In this May 15, 2017, photo, Iraqi civilians walk through rubble as they flee fighting between Iraqi special forces and Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. The United States is looking ahead toward a decisive battleground in its bid to destroy the Islamic State group, even as U.S.-backed local forces must still finish the fight for the extremists’ two main strongholds in Iraq and Syria.
In this May 15, 2017, photo, Iraqi civilians walk through rubble as they flee fighting between Iraqi special forces and Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. The United States is looking ahead toward a decisive battleground in its bid to destroy the Islamic State group, even as U.S.-backed local forces must still finish the fight for the extremists’ two main strongholds in Iraq and Syria. Maya Alleruzzo, File AP Photo
Business

May 20, 2017 3:23 AM

US pitches plan to Russia to avoid armed conflict in Syria

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer
WASHINGTON

The U.S. is proposing to Russia a plan for managing the battlefield in the main oil-producing region of Syria.

U.S.-backed forces face a complex situation amid Syria's ongoing civil war. They are fighting Islamic extremists but are also in conflict with Syrian forces backed by Russia.

The U.S. sees the area in question as the next major battleground in the evolving coalition campaign to destroy the Islamic State group.

Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford is declining to describe the proposal in detail. But he says the Russian military is eager to find ways to avoid an armed U.S.-Russian conflict in the area around Deir el-Zour on the Euphrates River.

The proposal comes as President Donald Trump pushes for an accelerated campaign to destroy Islamic State militants.

