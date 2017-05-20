After Times Square attack, calls for more sidewalk barriers

FILE - In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 file photo, a car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people. A three-foot-tall piece of stainless steel in the ground ultimately stopped a speeding Honda Accord as it barreled down the crowded sidewalks of Times Square this week. In the wake of the rampage, some New Yorkers are calling for the installation of more protective bollards at the ends of city sidewalks to prevent similar incidents. Mary Altaffer AP Photo