May 19, 2017 5:07 PM

Newest Shelter Cove clothing store plans a July opening

By Teresa Moss

Talbots is planning a July opening at Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island.

Officials with Talbots said via Facebook that the target date for opening at 28 Shelter Cove Lane Suite 107 is July 18

“We are excited to be coming to your beautiful island,” a Talbots representative said in a Facebook message.

The clothing retailer was established in 1947 and operated 504 stores throughout the United States and Canada at the end of fiscal 2012, according to its LinkedIn page.

Talbots Beaufort County Locations

Bluffton: 1252 Fording Island Road and 1414 Fording Island Road

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Beaufort: 1029 Boundary St.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

