May 19, 2017 4:54 PM

TV channels back for Hilton Head, Bluffton customers

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Spectrum customers on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton who experienced signal problems with a few channels Friday morning should be able to access those channels without an issue now, representatives from the cable company said.

The disruption in service reportedly kept customers from viewing NBC and ABC on Friday morning.

Spectrum officials said the issue affected NBC, WSAV, ABC and WJCL, but did not give details about the cause of the signal disruption.

Service will continue to be monitored, they said.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

