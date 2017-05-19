Dunkin’ Donuts is offering free samples of its new frozen coffee until 2 p.m. on Friday, May 19.
May 19, 2017 10:41 AM

Beat the heat with a free frozen treat at Dunkin’ Donuts today

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

Craving a frozen treat? Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free frozen coffees until 2 p.m. Friday.

Customers will receive a 3.5-ounce sample of the new menu item at participating locations.

But the frozen drink samples are only part of the promotion.

According to a news release from Dunkin’ Donuts, the chain is also giving away prize packs that include $1,000 cash to 16 lucky customers nationwide.

The “Freeze the Day with $1K” prize pack also includes a “summer’s supply of Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee.”

So far, Dunkin’ says they’ve surprised a special education teacher from New Hampshire, a recent college graduate in New York and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran in Connecticut with the prize money.

The promotion ends at 5 p.m., or whenever all prize packs have been given out.

Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants are located on Hilton Head Island and in Beaufort, Bluffton and Hardeeville.

