Beat the heat with a free frozen treat at Dunkin’ Donuts today

Craving a frozen treat? Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free frozen coffees until 2 p.m. Friday.
Customers will receive a 3.5-ounce sample of the new menu item at participating locations.
But the frozen drink samples are only part of the promotion.
According to a news release from Dunkin’ Donuts, the chain is also giving away prize packs that include $1,000 cash to 16 lucky customers nationwide.
The “Freeze the Day with $1K” prize pack also includes a “summer’s supply of Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee.”
So far, Dunkin’ says they’ve surprised a special education teacher from New Hampshire, a recent college graduate in New York and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran in Connecticut with the prize money.
The promotion ends at 5 p.m., or whenever all prize packs have been given out.
Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants are located on Hilton Head Island and in Beaufort, Bluffton and Hardeeville.
Comments