May 19, 2017 12:12 AM

Toledo mayor pushes for independence in lead policy

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Toledo's mayor is encouraging Ohio lawmakers not to block local efforts to address lead paint hazards in homes.

The Blade (http://bit.ly/2ruXW5s ) reports Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson spoke to a House subcommittee this week as legislators consider a proposal giving the state sole authority over lead abatement and limiting cities' ability to set their own rules.

Hicks-Hudson says the proposal by Republican State Rep. Derek Merrin is "poorly drafted and is bad policy."

Toledo passed a lead ordinance in August mandating inspections for rental properties built before 1978.

Hicks-Hudson says a delay in implementation "dooms more children" to lead poisoning.

Some committee members say smaller districts would not be able to implement a lead policy. Hicks-Hudson says Toledo could be a "testing ground" for how lead policy works on a local level.

