Butterball to close 600-employee Illinois meatpacking plant

Turkey processor Butterball has announced it will shut its meatpacking plant west of Chicago, resulting in the loss of about 600 full-time jobs.
North Carolina-based company on Thursday told workers at its Gusto meatpacking plant in Montgomery of plans to close the facility by the end of July. Butterball acquired Gusto Packing Co. in 2013. Most of the plant's products will be discontinued.
Butterball's action follows last month's announcement by Caterpillar that it will close its Montgomery manufacturing plant in 2018, resulting in a loss of 800 jobs.
Butterball Chief Operating Officer Jay Jandrain cited the "lack of vertical integration in the pork complex" for the Gusto plant's closing.
Executives said they intend to find work for Gusto employees willing to relocate. Butterball has plants in Missouri, Arkansas and North Carolina.
