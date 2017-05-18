The Latest: Trump says special counsel 'divides the country'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:35 Full lot at Lady's Island Walmart for opening day Pause 1:46 Trump to Coast Guard cadets: 'No politician in history ... has been treated worse or more unfairly' 0:55 What's new about the new Bluffton Sam's Club? 1:13 A tree knocked down in a Bluffton backyard by Hurricane Matthew is now a child’s paradise 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:38 How likely are you to get ticketed for texting while driving in Beaufort County? 0:43 Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 2:05 Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV 1:33 Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email President Donald Trump tells graduates at the Coast Guard Academy to never give up in the face of adversity and that no politician 'has been treated worse or more unfairly' than he has been. The White House

