Suspected Lithuanian hacker Evaldas Rimasauskas is seen before a court session in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 18, 2017. A court in Lithuania wants more information from the United States before ruling on the extradition of a local businessman suspected of conning Google and Facebook out of more than 100 million dollars. Mindaugas Kulbis AP Photo

Business

May 18, 2017 7:55 AM

Lithuania court delays extradition ruling in cybertheft case

The Associated Press
VILNIUS, Lithuania

A court in Lithuania wants more information from the United States before ruling on the extradition of a local businessman suspected of conning Google and Facebook out of over $100 million.

Evaldas Rimasauskas was arrested in March at the request of U.S. authorities, who accuse the 48-year-old of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted by a U.S. court.

Rimasauskas allegedly tricked the internet giants into wiring him large sums by posing as supplier. The companies say they recovered most of the money.

Lawyer Linas Kuprusevicius said his client "cannot expect a fair and impartial trial in the United States," and claimed the U.S. extradition request lacks key information.

The court on Thursday also extended Rimasauskas' detention for three months.

  Comments  

