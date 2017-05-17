How a ‘30-year volunteer’ is helping to make Beaufort a better place

Be careful what you voluntarily agree to do, especially when there’s no long-term plan in place.
Connie Hipp once told the departing directors of Leadership Beaufort that she could help “pull it together for a while” after her own graduation from the course.
That was 30 years ago.
Earlier this month, 27 more graduates of the program, just like the classes before them, were handed their certificates by Hipp. It’s the people in the program who keep bringing her back.
“I learn something new every year,” said Hipp. “We always get to start over with a fresh group eager to learn.”
All totaled, it’s a group that will soon number in the thousands of movers and shakers here in the Lowcountry. And though Hipp is quick to point out that she did not start the program, by now it certainly has her indelible imprint.
“Connie is a pure treat — lively, passionate and dedicated to the program,” said Elizabeth Klosterman, a Class of 2017 graduate.
Though Hipp has learned a few things along the way — such as the need for scheduling chairs and tables as well as the room they’re housed in — it’s a program that has remained largely unchanged. Accepted applicants go through a rigorous schedule of meetings, tours and field trips aimed at gaining an overview of the cultural, economic, historic and social aspects of Beaufort. They also learn how to take advantage of the educational, environmental and governmental resources here. The diverse group also hits on all demographics including age. This year’s graduates ranged in age from 24 to 75.
All of them quickly learn the mantra of the program – they are the “theys” who get things done.
As Klosterman says, the class learns how to “become better informed on the intricacies of different sectors of our community.”
The true crux of a leadership class such as this is that by the end of it, the participants have learned to care more about their surroundings.
“We feel that if you’re going to be a part of the community, you can be a part of making it better,” said Hipp. “People don’t realize how easy it is to be involved.”
A look at the roster of graduates shows it peppered with local politicians, government employees and business people.
Some of the graduates even end up getting involved in other communities, proof that leadership qualities are transferable. Hipp is just “glad they take ownership” wherever they end up.
Another reason for Hipp’s continued involvement is that over the course of 30 years, she’s been able to use her personal connections in Beaufort to introduce her contacts to another generation of people.
“When I used to take groups down to the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, I could actually take them to see Henry Chambers,” she said. “The same goes for Brantley Harvey and many of the people I grew up respecting who are still active.”
The younger generations are catching on, too.
Hipp points to the Beaufort Middle School Junior Leadership program as an example of what happens when someone else takes initiative. That someone was 1992 graduate Margaret Rushton, who enjoyed her experience so much that she wanted to pass it on.
Someday Hipp will pass on leadership of the group as well.
For now, that idea to help that she had 30 years ago has paid dividends.
Voluntarily.
Ryan Copeland is a Beaufort native. He can be reached at rlcopeland@hargray.com.
Comments