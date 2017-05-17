Business

May 17, 2017 6:13 AM

Vistaprint planning a 125-person Rhode Island sales office

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A company known for selling business cards and other customized publishing products is planning a 125-person sales office in Rhode Island.

Vistaprint is expected to make the announcement Wednesday with Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh).

The company is expected to seek tax credits awarded to employers that create new jobs in the state.

It would be a Providence-based national sales office for Vistaprint Corporate, a business unit of Venlo, Netherlands-based Cimpress N.V.

Vistaprint's U.S. headquarters is in Waltham, Massachusetts, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Providence.

Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor says the company chose the state for its talent pool, business climate and economic development tools. He hasn't said how much the company could receive in tax credits.

The jobs would be in sales and design.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dick Stewart hears your accusations of "master scheme" to end fun

Dick Stewart hears your accusations of 1:44

Dick Stewart hears your accusations of "master scheme" to end fun
Federal Trade Commission: Protect your computer from malware 3:44

Federal Trade Commission: Protect your computer from malware
Tenant of 'nightmare house' on his artwork and career 2:25

Tenant of 'nightmare house' on his artwork and career

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos