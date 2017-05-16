Business

May 16, 2017 3:18 AM

Homes of India's ex-finance minister, son searched in probe

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

India's top investigating agency has searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son as part of a financial misconduct investigation.

A spokesman for the Central Bureau of Investigation said the searches Tuesday morning involved an investigation into investment clearances given to a company while Chidambaram was in office. The CBI has also raided several other offices across the country.

Chidambaram was finance minister until his Congress party-led government was voted out of power in 2014.

He has denied any wrongdoing and says the investigation is an attempt to silence his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

