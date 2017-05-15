Business

May 15, 2017 11:09 AM

Trinity TheraSpa to open in Moss Creek Village

Posted by Sandra Ross

Trinity Mind, Body & Soul Fitness is hosting a grand opening for its Trinity TheraSpa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10.

Owners Gavin and Holly Wright are certified personal trainers.

The new Trinity TheraSpa massage center, in Moss Creek Village at 1533 Fording Island Road, offers Swedish, therapeutic, deep tissue, sports, and craniosacral massage, along with Reiki, reflexology and other treatments.

The grand opening will feature a free 15-minute massage. Space is limited; call to secure a spot.

For more information, go to www.trinitytheraspa.com or call 843-422-5273.

