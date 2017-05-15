Business

May 15, 2017 12:18 AM

Investor plans high-tech gondola rides for Cleveland

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

A tech entrepreneur is looking to boost tourism in Cleveland through "mixed reality" lakefront aerial gondola rides.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2qXZ5D6 ) reports Jon Stahl's project is called the Cleveland Skylift .

Stahl says the gondolas would make several stops along Lake Erie and riders can experience a mix of augmented reality and virtual reality. He says his company can create the technology to show facts or educational videos through the glass of the cable cars.

He wants Cleveland City Council's approval to raise $700,000 for engineers to analyze the feasibility of his vision. He also seeks the mayor's support for the project.

Stahl says his project will be "iconic" for Cleveland.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone

Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone 1:19

Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone
Secrets of the milk punch cocktail revealed 2:17

Secrets of the milk punch cocktail revealed
What's four football fields long and floats on water? 0:41

What's four football fields long and floats on water?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos