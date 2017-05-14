Bluffton to Trader Joe’s: How about now?

Trader Joe’s supporters in Bluffton aren’t ready to give up.
After years of pleading for the company to set up camp locally, an online petition has resurfaced to renew the efforts to woo the grocery and specialty store.
The closest Trader Joe’s is currently in Mount Pleasant, outside of Charleston. Bluffton and Hilton Head Island shoppers have been posting on social media, urging interested shoppers to request a new Lowcountry location directly on Trader Joe’s website.
Now that the Bi-Lo store on Burnt Church Road is set to close this summer to make way for a Hilton Head Island location, Trader Joe’s fans are thinking the spot would be ideal for a new store, social media posts suggest.
This call for Trader Joe’s isn’t new. In 2015, readers of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette responded to a survey indicating that Costco and Trader Joe’s were the most desired national chains in the area. Wegmans and ALDI also made the list.
At the time, Rachel Broderick, a spokeswoman for Trader Joe’s, would only confirm that Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, Beaufort, Savannah and Pooler, Ga., were not in the company’s two-year plan for expansion. But two years have passed, and Bluffton residents remain determined.
The business model of Trader Joe’s is unique in that it doesn’t provide coupons or loyalty cards, and it doesn’t advertise or have a corporate social media presence, The Island Packet reported at the time. Since 80 percent of Trader Joe’s products are its own label, the privately held company is able to keep its prices low, despite offering specialty products.
