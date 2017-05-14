Publix beats out Trader Joe’s as ‘America’s favorite grocery store’ in consumer study

Publix is tied as America’s favorite grocery store, according to a consumer study by Market Force Information.
The grocery chain tied with Wegmans as the nation’s top store in the study, which surveyed more than 12,700 shoppers, according to the research company.
Publix ranked second the past four years, the report says.
The study has ranked Wegmans as the nation’s best two years in a row. The retailer knocked Trader Joe’s out of the top spot for the first time in 2016.
Publix has become increasingly popular over the past few years. It currently has 14 locations within a 30-minute drive of Bluffton, and another location is in the works in Pooler, Ga.
But what makes the chain so successful?
Clean and well-stocked stores, for starters.
According to the report, Publix leads the way for store cleanliness, ease of finding items, availability of items and fast checkouts.
The store ranked second for cashier courtesy — behind Trader Joe’s — and also came in second to Wegmans for specialty department service.
Another possible attribute that places Publix in the top spot might be the availability of organic, locally sourced products at each location.
The study shows a strong consumer preference for organic choices at the grocery store.
Half of those surveyed said they prefer organic products, and 58 percent said they want the option of buying locally sourced meat, produce and dairy products.
Trader Joe’s came in third for this year’s study, followed by H-E-B, ALDI and Harris Teeter.
Walmart took the bottom spot, with the worst results in almost every ranked attribute category.
