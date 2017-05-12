First Books of Beaufort names new administrator

First Books of Beaufort announces the appointment of Diane Peeples as its new administrator beginning June 1.
Peeples has been a volunteer reader for two years and is a lifelong resident of the Beaufort area.
She will oversee the program for Beaufort County. First Books of Beaufort holds story times throughout Beaufort County and gives 800 books to at risk 4-year-olds and their classrooms each month.
First Book’s area leaders are: Peggy Cass Scott, Beaufort; Laurie Haddock, Bluffton; and Lara Phillips, Hilton Head Island.
For more information, go to www.firstbooksofbeaufort.com.
