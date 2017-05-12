Business

May 12, 2017 4:48 AM

Turkey detains ex-stock exchange workers over links to coup

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained 62 former employees of the Istanbul stock exchange over their alleged links to a U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed for last year's coup attempt.

Anadolu Agency said the suspects were detained Friday in simultaneous police raids in Istanbul and five other cities. Detention warrants were issued for 40 other people, the agency reported.

The detained are suspected of being followers of Fethullah Gulen who the government says is behind the July 15 coup attempt. Anadolu said the suspects were removed from positions at Borsa Istanbul stock exchange following the attempt.

Gulen denies involvement in the failed coup.

Turkey declared a state of emergency following the attempt and dismissed some 100,000 people from government jobs while arresting more than 47,000 people.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Need ideas for Mother's Day? Try this Hilton Head shop

Need ideas for Mother's Day? Try this Hilton Head shop 1:00

Need ideas for Mother's Day? Try this Hilton Head shop
Secrets of the milk punch cocktail revealed 2:17

Secrets of the milk punch cocktail revealed
What's four football fields long and floats on water? 0:41

What's four football fields long and floats on water?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos