May 10, 2017 2:49 PM

Are you a Pure Barre fan living in Bluffton? Get ready for less drive time this summer

By Madison Hogan

Pure Barre, the largest barre franchise in North America, is coming to Bluffton this summer.

Owner Kara Raehn, who also operates the Pure Barre studio on Hilton Head Island, said Monday night her Bluffton location in the Belfair Towne Village will officially open June 3.

The Bluffton location is between New York City Pizza and The Joint. Raehn opened the Pure Barre studio in Shelter Cove Towne Center a few years ago.

Barre, a low-impact exercise that uses small movements to tone and build muscle while burning fat, is no doubt the latest workout craze. A contributing factor to the trend is the expanding franchise of Pure Barre, a studio that exclusively teaches barre classes, with nearly 450 locations in the United States.

