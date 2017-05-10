Largest container ship ever to visit Savannah arrives Thursday

A record-sized container ship, to date the largest to ever pass through the recently expanded Panama Canal, will call on the Port of Savannah on Thursday, setting an East Coast record as well.
The Cosco Development will move up the river around 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to The Savannah Morning News. It should arrive at the Garden City Terminal between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The ship is 160 feet wide and 1,200 feet long, longer than an aircraft carrier. It can carry more than 13,000 containers.
The Development left the Port of Virginia on Tuesday, and will ship into Charleston on Friday, departing for Asia around 6 p.m.
The vessel is owned by the OCEAN Alliance, a group of four large shipping companies that have 11 Neopanamax ships in a rotation that will visit Savannah regularly because of investments the port has made to accommodate their larger size.
Comments